Lomira woman charged in death of son

A Lomira woman has been charged in the death of her three-year-old son.

Jamie Ann Hildebrandt, 32, is charged with Neglecting a Child - Consequence is Death in Dodge County.

She appeared in court March 12. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

On March 6, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to assist at an apartment on Railroad Street where a child was non-responsive and not breathing.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, the child had bruising on his face under the left eye. Investigators saw multiple bruises on his arms, chest, shoulders, neck and face. The bruises were said to be in "various stages of healing."

A Dodge County Medical Examiner employee noticed what appeared to be foundation makeup on the boy's face. A "Cover Girl" make up case was found near the boy, according to the complaint.

An autopsy was performed at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. There were multiple contusions on his body. He had suffered multiple blunt force injuries. The boy had injuries to his pancreas and abdomen.

Police interviewed the boy's mother, Jamie Ann Hildebrandt She told investigators that the boy had been on the floor and she had accidentally stepped on him. She said she never meant to hurt him.

Hildebrandt was taken into custody.

The boy's father, Frank Pleester Jr., 33, was taken into custody on a probation hold.

Two other children were removed from the home and placed in the care of Dodge County Human Services.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for a funeral for the victiml. CLICK HERE to learn how to donate.

