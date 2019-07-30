Logo supporting Diemel family turns into an apparel fundraiser

A logo that was made in honor of Nick and Justin Diemel and shared countless times on social media is coming to life in the form of a fundraiser to help the family.

“I posted it on my social media, just to kind of show my support and it took off and I didn't think it would get to multiple states and nationwide, and I mean it's amazing how much support they're getting from it,” said Jeremy Lee, who grew up in Bonduel and knew Nick Diemel.

Jeremy Lee made the logo to support the Diemel family and having grown up in Bonduel, he knew Nick Diemel both personally and professionally.

He never expected his sketch to grow so popular.

“Jeremy contacted me on Saturday and he contacted me with this logo design and asked if I would help him create an online store to make a fundraiser for the Diemel family,” said Jill Kramer, owner of Fox Cities Embroidery.

The idea has already gone viral with hundreds of orders placed in less than 24-hours in several states.

All of the proceeds will go to the Diemel family.

“I think it's great that the community, actually the nation, has really embraced this and are really doing everything they can to help their family,” said Kramer.

Lee said he isn't surprised by the outpouring of support for a family that gives back when they can and is beloved in the community. He hopes this fundraising effort helps spread the message so that people continue to think about the Diemel family.

Orders for Diemel Brothers apparel and accessories for the fundraiser can be purchased online.

Orders will be accepted from now until midnight on August 4th.

