Loggers helping clear storm damaged areas

As people across Northeast Wisconsin continue to clean up brush and downed trees in their yards, they may come across advertisements indicating you can get paid for your storm damaged timber.

Professional loggers warn, while it may be true, it depends on the situation.

Aaron Burmeister is a Certified Master Logger and does most of his logging on managed forest land; but this week, it's all about cleaning up storm damage.

“The phone has been ringing almost non-stop. Anywhere from 50 miles to the southwest to almost 100 miles to the north, including one township up north that wants us to help come in and do 27 miles of road,” said Burmeister, of Burmeister Logging.

He says removing debris from the roadway is one left to the professionals.

“When you're cutting tornado damaged stuff, you gotta be careful because when you release that tree to cut it off, it can come back backwards, it can go forwards, it can go left, it can go right, or up and down,” said Burmeister.

Aside from that, he also gets inquiries from people who think their trees are worth some money.

“People call us all the time, ‘I got a walnut tree, will you come and cut it down and what will you pay me?’ No…don't' work. It's not feasible.”

“The reason they can't do a real small jobs is that it costs so much to get equipment to the site and get it back on lowboys,” said George Howlett, a certified consulting forest ecologist.

That's why if you think your logs are worth something, it's best to call in forestry consultant like Howlett, who is the middle man between the landowner and the logging company. They help negotiate a contract so landowners know what's the value of the timber.

Loggers say a storm damaged tree is already worth less than one that is still standing.

“Normally, even if they’re severely damaged, we can make pulp out of them if nothing else,” said Burmeister. “Pulp is moving real well, it’s been a wet year, the mills are empty, so if there is a time with a lot of wood hitting the market, now is the time.”

The value of the wood is also determined by how much labor it costs to remove the tree.

“You may have to go around this tree, you may have to go around that tree, you may have to go back and forth on the same tree. All takes time,” said Burmeister.

In the logging business, time is money, so if you're hoping to turn your downed trees into green, act fast.

Consultants say the value of the trees goes down after six weeks, due to insect and fungus infestations.

