Local young women are finalists in "Believe in Better" competition

Two local young women who are doing their best to make Northeast Wisconsin better are among the 5 national finalists in "Barbara's Believe in Better" contest. It's a nationwide search for young people doing better in America.

Bright Young Dyslexics (WBAY photo)

Now it's up to you to help one of them win the $10,000 prize.

The girls we're about to tell you about might look familiar. Action 2 News first introduced you to Caragan Olles almost two years ago.

She and her brother started the non-profit Bright Young Dyslexics.

"I was diagnosed with dyslexia in 3rd grade," Caragan explained, "so from that we were inspired to start Bright Young Dyslexics, and our goal started out to help a few other dyslexic student be able to afford dyslexia tutoring."

Now, with the help of her grandmother, the organization could get an award through Barbara's Bakery, which was started by a 17-year-old entrepreneur in 1971 and wants to support young people making a difference.

"With 10,000 dollars if we were to win, it would help to reach more dyslexics and we'd be able to fund more tutoring for dyslexic children and bring our resources all across Wisconsin and the nation to spread awareness about dyslexia," Caragan told us.

Allie Wipfli, a seventh-grader at Denmark Middle School who helps raise money for "4 Paws for Ability," was also nominated by her grandmother for the prize.

"The least amount I could get for my organization is $500, but the most is $10,000, so I'm hoping I can get in first place and raise $10,000 for 4 Paws, which is an organization for training service dogs for kids and veterans," Allie explained.

Her brother, Tristin, has epilepsy, and she raised money to help get his current service dog, Prince. She wants to keep doing that for other children in need.

"I was excited more people were recognizing what I was doing," Allie said, "and we can help another family or more families get service dogs."

To win the money, Allie and Caravan need votes. You can cast your vote on Barbara's Bakery's Facebook page (CLICK HERE) once a day until August 19. The winner will be announced in September.