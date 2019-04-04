Local woman wins car in national contest

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Little Suamico is the owner of a brand new Ford Mustang she won in a national contest.
Ford Mustang at car dealership (WBAY photo)
Customers Bank conducted a nationwide promotion to advertise its 2.25 percentage rate.
Candice Kiiskila won and was able to choose any new vehicle valued up to $30,000.
She picked up the keys to a shiny new Mustang at Dorsch Ford Lincoln Kia.
"It was 50 years ago, my grandmother bought me my first car. I was 15. and it was a Mustang, and I loved the Mustang ever since," Kiiskila explained.
She says her husband is very excited, and she has a line of people eager to take a ride.