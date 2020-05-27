Local woman virtually 'wages hope' after losing dad to pancreatic cancer

A local woman isn't letting COVID-19 stop her from raising awareness about pancreatic cancer after losing her dad late last year.

"My dad was a very funny, quick witted guy. He had the dry sense of humor and he really loved his family, his church and his cars," said Tammy Heiting, daughter of Robert Lindberg, who died of pancreatic cancer.

Less than three weeks after getting his stage-4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, Robert Lindberg passed away.

"His symptoms started about 30 days before he died and it started just with a little bit of a stomach ache, some digestive problems and he had a lack of appetite," said Heiting. "He went and had a CAT scan and they found a mass on the tail of his pancreas."

Heiting said the quick and severe diagnosis didn't leave her family much time to fight the cancer.

"He was diagnosed only 18 days before he died," said Heiting. " It's a feeling that I've never experienced before, of despair and suffocation, because I talked to my dad at least literally twice a day."

Now Heiting said she talks in honor of him.

"My dad always told me there's so few people who do the right thing. And he said, 'Tammy, you go do the right thing', and I'm hoping that I can do the right thing here by telling people about pancreatic cancer and making them aware and hopefully we can get some preventative screening done for people because there was no way that my dad could have known without those symptoms," said Heiting.

Heiting is waging hope against pancreatic cancer by taking part in her first Purplestride event on June 7, that has now turned virtual.

"That means anyone can participate from anywhere," said Steve Lipshetz, media chair of the Milwaukee Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. "All the info you need to know about activities we do, videos and opening ceremonies will be there (Facebook: Milwaukee - Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN))-- so an exciting event even though we can't be in person."

Lipshetz said pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S.

"In Wisconsin, our statistics are that three people wll be diagnosed every day and two people will pass from pancreatic cancer," said Lipshetz. "The 5-year survival rate just increased to 10 percent this year which makes us the lowest 5-year survival rate of any of the major cancers."

Although donations are needed for research and early detection tests, Lipshetz said fundraising isn't the only goal this year.

"Economically it's a tough time for people and charities. We understand so that is why we are opening with zero registration fee," said Lipshetz. People can register for free online at www.purplestride.org/Milwaukee. Those who raise more than $25 will receive a t-shirt.

"I plan on doing a run for my dad. I'll just be doing it around my neighborhood and I have one of his sweaters I might wear or one of his shirts I might wear that for him," said Heiting. "I think that he would be very glad to hear that I was telling his story. It's a personal story. And it's a very intimate story. But I'm trying to make my dad's story known so other people can have that knowledge of what pancreatic cancer can do."

For more information about the Milwaukee's upcoming virtual PurpleStride event, head to www.purplestride.org/Milwaukee.

