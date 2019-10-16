Local tow truck driver added to Wall of the Fallen

A local tow truck driver has been added to a monument honoring those killed on the job.

Jesse Hettmann's name was added to the Wall of the Fallen in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Wall is part of the International Towing Museum.

The Wall is part of the International Towing Museum.

In January, Jesse Hettmann was hit by a vehicle on I-41 in Ashwaubenon. He was attempting to hoist a stranded vehicle when a piece of wood he was using went into the interstate. He was hit while trying to retrieve it.

Hundreds of truckers, tow drivers and heavy duty vehicle drivers honored Jesse with a "Light Em' Up for Jesse" ride following Hettmann's death.

Family, friends and co-workers told Action 2 News that Jesse was a devoted husband and dad of two girls. They said he was kind, loving and hard-working.

In April, Hettmann's family was honored with a Citizen Award at the 2019 National Public Safety Telecommunicators Award Ceremony.

Hettmann worked for Glenn's 24HR Towing. They recommended Hettmann for the Wall of the Fallen.

