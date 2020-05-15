Local tourism officials work focus on cleanliness, safety as visitors return

Warmer weather means more visitors for Northeast Wisconsin.

Local tourism officials want to make sure everyone stays safe as they enjoy what our area has to offer.

People stroll up and down the sidewalks on a Friday afternoon enjoying the sunshine and stopping to look inside of business windows along the way.

"Our business community here in Door County is very eager to make sure to provide safe spaces for their customers and for our visitors," said Jon Jarosh, Director of Communications and PR for Destination Door County. "Obviously, we're a tourism destination."

A new initiative launched on Thursday encourages Door County businesses to follow safety guidelines from health officials as they start the process of reopening and welcoming customers back.

"A lot of the stuff is second starting to become second nature to a lot of us since we've been hearing about it so much," said Jarosh.

Guidelines include taking extra steps to sanitize, wear masks, and keep a social distance.

Bay Shore Outfitters in Sturgeon Bay is just one Door County business to post the initiative log outside of the store letting customers and employees know the steps they are taking to ensure cleanliness and safety.

"We're all in this together. I'm wearing this mask for you right now, and you hopefully will wear that mask for me, because we want to get back to as much of what normal is supposed to be," said Mark Schuster, owner of Bay Shore Outfitters. "But, it's going to be different."

The Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau also looks ahead to navigating a new normal with plans to work closely with Brown County Public Health officials. The focus is on preparing the tourism industry for the expectation of cleanliness consumers will bring out with them the next time they take a trip.

"We love visitors and dollars that they bring to our economy, but we want to be certain the only thing they bring home are great memories and souvenirs," said Brad Toll, President/CEO of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Door County businesses can find the initiative logo and guidelines at DoorCounty.com/open.