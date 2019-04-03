Local school referendums get mixed levels of support from voters

Wisconsin voters weighed in on 59 referendums for school districts across the state in the Tuesday election. While the majority passed, 15 failed. Five of those failing referendums were at school districts in northeast Wisconsin.

"It's disappointing. We spent two years developing a plan that we felt was a good plan," said Mary Pfeiffer, superintendent of the Neenah Joint School District. "One that was best for our kids and one that we felt the public would support."

However, a majority of voters did not support the district's referendum asking for nearly $130 million to rebuild Shattuck Middle school and upgrade school security among other projects. The referendum failed by less than 500 votes.

"It's going to be a setback financially, because it's going to cost more if we come with the same plan," said Pfeiffer. "We have to be sensitive to the taxpayers, but we will come back in 2020. We have to for our kids, for the future of this community."

Travel south down I-41, and you will find a completely different atmosphere in the Fond du Lac School District.

"It's an absolutely remarkable day in the Fond du Lac School District, and we're so grateful for the outpouring of community support that we had yesterday in passing two referendum questions that totaled about $98.5 million," said James Sebert, superintendent of the Fond du La School District.

Sebert says the money will completely transform the district in the next three to five years and set them up for success for decades to come.

"The first question was for $91.5 million. It attacks safety and security in each of our schools, updates our building interiors and also updates our building exteriors: roofs, windows, doors," said Sebert. "Then, our second question will add air conditioning to eight schools in the Fond du Lac School District that currently don't have it."

The district plans to start prioritizing their projects. They will spend the summer and fall getting permits and plans in place before starting construction spring of 2020.