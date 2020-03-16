Local school districts offer free meals to kids, locations and times

Making sure school-aged children don't miss a meal during the mandated state-wide school closure is a top priority for local school districts.

“The situation is unknown to everybody. We don’t have precedence on what we have done in the past because we haven’t experienced this in the past, so it’s a new concept for everyone,” said Kaitlin Tauriainen, child nutrition coordinator with Ashwaubenon School District.

Although new, Tauriainen says it’s not impossible, especially when it comes to making sure kids don’t go hungry while away from school for an extended period of time.

“Thirty-five percent of our students are economically disadvantaged, which means they are receiving free or reduced meals so we are hoping to capture those families who don’t have the ability to provide meals at home,” said Tauriainen.

More flexibility from the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture is helping school districts provide food for students.

“He is making the meals reimbursable, which means the government is going to refund us for what we give out and that allows us to spend more into what we are putting in for the kids,” said Tauriainen. “A big thing people don’t realize about a school food service department is we operate on our own budget. We don’t’ get any dollars from taxpayers so when you pay school district taxes, that goes into a separate account. We are a self-funded operation.”

Tauriainen said she is expecting food delivery Monday. All of it will be pre-packaged items.

“We don’t want to come in contact with any food,” said Tauriainen. “We want it to be pre-sealed before we get it to lower the spreading of any kind of germs.”

ASHWAUBENON SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Ashwaubenon School District will offer free breakfast/lunch to anyone under the age of 18. It starts on Wednesday and will run from Monday through Friday, even during spring break.

Meal drive-thru will be available from 7:30 a.m.-8:00 a.m. at four district locations: Pioneer Elementary School (1360 Ponderosa Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313), Valley View Elementary School (2200 True Ln, Green Bay, WI 54304), Parkview Middle School (955 Willard Dr, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304) and Cormier School and Early Learning Center (2280 S Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54304).

“We do ask if you are sick, send someone else to pick up the free breakfast/lunch combo. Our staff has families as well, we don’t want to get staff and families sick too,” said Tauriainen.

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF DE PERE

The Unified School District of De Pere is also holding a drive-thru pickup. A free lunch and snack will be available for those 18 and under starting Wednesday.

It will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at two locations: Dickinson Elementary School (435 S. Washington St. De Pere) and Optimist Park (801 Cook St., De Pere.)

The district also released chromebook information for online learning, saying “Unified School District of De Pere families that do not have access to a computer or laptop at home can check out a District-owned Chromebook for online education, and make arrangements for internet access during school closure. Families have been notified via email, and information is posted to our website, which is mobile-device accessible. Assistance can also be obtained by calling the District office at (920) 337-1032.”

HOWARD-SUAMICO SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Howard Suamico School District has decided to close school starting Tuesday, March 17. Free breakfast/lunch combos will be made available Tuesday for students 18 years and under. Meals are also free to disabled adults age 21 and under who are enrolled in a private or public school.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, free meals will be available at six locations: Deer Run Park (1757 Barlament Dr., Green Bay, WI 54313), Green Bay Community Church (600 Cardinal Ln., Green Bay, WI 54313), Howard Elementary School (631 W. Idlewild Ct., Green Bay, WI 54303), Lineville Intermediate School (2700 Lineville Rd., Green Bay, WI 54313), Meadowbrook Elementary School (720 Hillcrest Hts., Green Bay, WI 54313) and Pinewood Park (1013 Harwood Ave., Green Bay, WI 54313).

Those who pick up free food do not need to bring any forms or registration with them, but the student needs to be present in order to receive the free meal each day.

GREEN BAY AREA PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Green Bay Area Public School District is still finalizing its plans for free lunch for students. Right now, its students are on spring break. Details should be coming out in the next few days.

