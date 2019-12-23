Local retailer reacts to raising federal tobacco-buying age to 21

President Donald Trump has signed off on raising the federal age to buy tobacco products to 21, and it will go into effect summer of next year.

It will directly impact retailers and shop owners who also won't be able to sell things like vape products or e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 21.

Owner of Bosse's News and Tobacco in Downtown Green Bay, Steve Liebert, said while times have changed, his family business, and its values have not.

“Years ago usually older people would come in, and actually for us today, it's very similar, we're an old fashioned news stand, tobacco shop, so we carry products like the cigars, and basic tobacco items,” said Liebert.

The new regulation, which was part of the $1.4 trillion spending agreement to fund the federal government, won't affect his business much, but just as with any other change in the law, Liebert said he will strictly enforce the 21 and over only sale for tobacco products.

“If the problem is because of the kids, absolutely that's fine, they shouldn't be smoking at an early age, that's not why cigarettes were made for (kids) as far as I'm concerned,” said Liebert.

Anti-tobacco advocates are more concerned with recent headlines that say more and more young people becoming addicted to tobacco products, in particular vape and e-cigarettes.

“It won't make a difference if all we do is ban the sale of the products as long as we make products that are highly attractive to kids,” said Matt Myers, President of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

The national non-profit campaign is calling the new regulation a modest change, saying 1 in 4 high school students uses e-cigarettes.

“It should not be seen as a substitute for banning the flavored e-cigarette products that have fueled the youth e-cigarette epidemic in every city in every state in our country,” said Myers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said if smoking continues at the current rate among young people in the U.S., 5.6 million of people under 18 will die early from a smoking-related illness.

Along with the age change, the FDA is evaluating applications for e-cigarettes it says are on the market illegally to determine if it will allow them to be sold or put certain restrictions on where they can be sold.

