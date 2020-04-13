Local resources helping Hispanic community in Northeast Wisconsin

Hundreds of local Hispanic or Spanish speaking families in Northeast Wisconsin have been impacted by the pandemic and local resources are looking for ways to help.

Maria Plascencia, Executive Assistant for the Hispanic resource center known as Casa ALBA Melanie in Green Bay, said dozens of families they serve are without work, healthcare, food, or basic needs.

“People are afraid, because they don't have the money to pay rent and utilities and right now many them work at the restaurants or places that are currently closed,” said Plascencia.

She said while many people will be getting their stimulus checks this week, others they work with who pay taxes but are undocumented, will not.

“The people without documentation will not be able to get that and neither are the kids, even if they are born in the United States,” said Plascencia.

Casa ALBA Melanie says it's using social media and its website to share important information about the coronavirus. As far as community support, partners like local food pantries and the Salvation Army have stepped in to help, and a recent grant from the Packers Give Back Foundation and others will help people with emergency needs.

“There are many many resources out there, great people who are in our community who have put together programs, different programs, like Operation Community Cares, and that's something where they just call a number and they get the interview over the phone,” said Plascencia.

She said for anyone who needs help or has questions, they're only a phone call away.

