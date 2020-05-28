Local reaction to deadly police encounter in Minneapolis

Green Bay community members are weighing in on the deadly encounter between George Floyd and Minneapolis Police Officers.

"It's both pain and rage," Founder of The Privilege Institute Dr. Eddie Moore Jr. said. "Pain because this is a public servant."

Dr. Moore said he's torn by the recent death of George Floyd.

"I mean we literally watched the brother die before our eyes," Dr. Moore said.

Cell phone video circulating across the country, shows Floyd detained by Minneapolis police with a knee on his neck.

"There are people there pleading, like there are people there asking, they are requesting," said Dr, Moore. "I don't even know if police called the ambulance or if the people called the ambulance."

Moore said it's incidents like this that creates a gap between the black community and police.

"It is defeating and that's what I'm worried about," said Dr. Moore. "The message that's being sent to black boys and black men even."

Green Bay Police Chief, Andrew Smith, said any officer who watches the video knows it's not the way police work is done.

"What they did was wrong," Chief Smith said. "It's very clear from the video that what they did was wrong and it seems like they were taken care of appropriately by the police chief. We'll see what happens in the court case."

Moore and Chief Smith both believe building those relationships with local police is the best way to move forward.

"Can we heal from this?" said Dr. Moore. "I'd like to say yeah. Normally I'd respond quickly, but to be honest with you I just need sometime to myself right now."