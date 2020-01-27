Local reaction to Kobe Bryant's death

While Kobe Bryant was retired from the NBA, he still was heavily involved in the sport. His death will leave a void on the hardwood.

Kobe Bryant may have played for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's still being remembered in Northeast Wisconsin. Former Appleton West and Wisconsin Badger star, Brian Butch, actually had an opportunity to play against Bryant back in 2012.

According to Butch, "I was with the Utah Jazz, I had an opportunity to be on the same court as Kobe. I'm not going to sit here and say I know Kobe or any of that because it was never that much but I was able to sit and watch him work and see how he operated."

It was that work ethic, according to Butch, that helped to make Kobe Bryant an icon.

"I think for me it was the simple things that Kobe Bryant was really really got at. He didn't try to overdo anything," says Butch. Adding, "And each summer he would take bits and pieces of his game and realize this is a weakness and make it a strength. Those types of things are what made Kobe Bryant really special."

In retirement, Bryant took up coaching, specifically his daughter's team. It was his continued involvement in basketball, specifically the youth side of the game, that Butch believes will be missed in the future.

He says, "Anytime anyone is taken away at the young of 41, and as a father of four, it's always tragic. But then you have a guy that is an icon, that wants to teach the game, that wants to spread the knowledge, and wants to be a part of it as the basketball world that's what makes it so sad."

