Local police investing more resources in mental health training

Local police departments are investing more resources into training officers to respond to calls involving a mental health crisis.

"It's definitely hit a reset button for the way you look at calls, the way you handle calls," says Officer Chris Sands, Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

In Green Bay, police say at least a quarter of their calls involve mental health.

Most agencies have some specially trained officers to diffuse those situations and get the proper help. That need is growing.

Officers allowed Action 2 News cameras to roll as they respond to a training call involving a woman who is under mental distress because she cannot find her cat. It's a teaching scenario and the woman is acting. But this kind of situation is very real.

"The scenarios we're putting them through are all inspired by actual events that have happened," says Sgt. Mike Knetzger, Green Bay Police Department.

"I figured the more training you have on it, the more open-minded you're going to be when you come to calls like that," says Officer Chris Sands.

Ashwaubenon Officer Sands asked for the training for the benefit of himself and his fellow officers.

They're in the hot seat, and they watch other officers go through the training. They offer feedback and new ideas.

"You see how other officers handle the call. You hear what they're saying and see how the individual is responding to them," says Officer Sands. "You also Monday morning quarterback it. You try not to, but it's like, OK, this is what I could do in this."

Sgt. Knetzger leads the training.

"It's really looking at mental illness from a very big picture and using all the resources avail to police officers," he says.

Knetzger was one of the Green Bay Police Department's first Crisis Intervention trained officers.

"Interacting with people who are mentally ill is extremely common. It's a daily occurrence between law enforcement and people who are in a crisis," says Knetzger.

Officer Sands says, "We go into certain calls, we know how to handle it. But now, we're dealing with the other part, the mental aspect of it and it's definitely like OK, take a step back from my comfort zone and get into a different zone."

Green Bay Police Department now has 70 Crisis Intervention Officers--nearly half of the department.

GREEN BAY MENTAL HEALTH CALL NUMBERS

72-Hour Emergency Detentions (People who are homicidal or suicidal and could hurt others)

2018 - 427 Emergency Detentions

2019 to date - 301 Emergency Detentions

Check the Welfare Calls

2018 - 1765 calls

2019 to date - 1581 calls

