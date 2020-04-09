Local police departments making birthdays special

Law enforcement agencies in Manitowoc County recently made two birthdays very special.

The Two Rivers Police Department remembered a retired police officer on his 83rd birthday. A number of squad cars and SUVs pulled up to Meadow View Assisted Living with lights flashing and sirens buzzing while he watched from his window. He served 30 years on the Two Rivers police force, according to a Facebook post Thursday.

In a video posted on Facebook Wednesday, four law enforcement agencies teamed up for a lights-and-sirens parade to make a boy's third birthday memorable. Cullen's birthday party had to be canceled because of the Safer at Home order, so squad vehicles from the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, Manitowoc and Two Rivers police departments and the Wisconsin State Patrol came down his block.

Fire departments and law enforcement agencies around the country have been putting on parades through neighborhoods as a way to offer a diversion and lift the spirits of people quarantined at home.