Appleton peaceful protests organized for the weekend

Members of the Appleton community said they are taking a stand by having a peaceful protest tomorrow.

Organizers said they are planning to march through downtown and end at Houdini Park with a rally.

"It's a long overdue process," Organizer Kameron Melik said. "We're sick of watching people being killed by the police and having them being walked by freely."

Meilik is one of two people organizing a protest in Appleton on Saturday.

"The biggest thing I want to do is show that small places like Appleton do have a voice here and what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis, that won't be tolerated here either," Melik said.

After seeing the video of Floyd being detained by Minneapolis Police, with an officer's knee on his neck, Melik said it was time to take a stand.

"When that officer had his knee down on George Floyd's neck, you know I'm watching it and after it I'm like dude he's not conscious anymore," said Melik. "Why are you still on him?"

He said the video leaves him concerned about the lives of his black friends and family members..

"What I see him, I see my brother, I see my cousins and I see many dear friends that could be in the same exact situation," said Melik.

Melik is expecting a peaceful protest where people can come together and spread awareness.