Local park programs face changes this summer season due to COVID-19

Area communities make hard decisions about about popular programs and activities scheduled for this summer because of coronavirus.

A small group of kids plays kickball at Sand Acres Park in Ashwaubenon on the first day of the annual Park Playground Program.

"Kids have been cooped up for a long time," said David Roehrig, Village of Ashwaubenon Recreation Program Supervisor. "Three months now where they've been stuck in the house just playing with siblings, bothering the parents, so to be able to get them outside, get some exercise, get some fresh air I think is good."

The nine-week program is only offered in three parks this season instead of seven. That is just one of the changes made because of COVID-19.

"This year we're trying to do more social distancing games, things like kickball, four-square," said Roehrig. "Things where we can kind of keep our space and the equipment is on the easier side to wipe down and disinfect afterwards."

Kids in Green Bay can expect similar changes among others at their neighborhood Supervised Playground Program which is starting later than usual this year.

"This year we are not opening our playground program July 6, so that's one change," said James Andersen, City of Green Bay Assistant Director of Parks, Recreation & Forestry. "Typically we'd be out on the playgrounds today having fun and enjoying that time."

The parks committee approved moving forward with a modified program on Wednesday night. The typical 32 sites will be cut in half with the focus on those with the most space.

"Essentially we're really going to have a more open concept play playground program," said Andersen.

The program staff and leadership will spend the next few weeks finalizing the details of this year's operations though some of the activities are already out.

The Green Bay Area Public School District will not be serving lunches at in the parks this summer, and the small stores open during the program for kids to buy snacks from will also be closed. The sports tournaments, games day, and the Kiddie Karnival and Parade are also canceled.

"Our staff is working diligently right now to really to get those final details on both staff and our participants to really get a safe guideline, a safe preparedness plan ready to go so when we do start we feel like we're in a position to really provide the best experience for people while also being responsible and safe," said Andersen.

The list of parks that will be hosting a Supervised Playground Program this year will be posted to the Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department website and Facebook page in coming weeks along with other updates.