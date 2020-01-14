Local non-profit helping Australians impacted by bush fire

A local non-profit is now trying to help families impacted by the bush fires in Australia.

Action 2 News last spoke with Jake’s Diapers in July, when they were launching their Adult Care Essentials Program.

Since then their response has doubled, helping families affected by the bush fires in Australia.

Jake’s Diapers, a non-profit known for donating toiletries to people, said it’s been in contact with Australian organizations who say displaced families are in need of cloth diapers.

“They’ve lost their homes, they’ve been displaced, and they’ve had to leave with nothing but the clothes on their backs,” Founder of Jake’s Diapers Stephanie Bowers said. “So we’re working to help them replenish the supplies that they lost in this time of tragedy.”

Bowers said there's an immediate need of diapers for 2,000 children and a long term need of 10,000.

“So we’re providing them with those needs so that they can help families as they work to survive, recover and rebuild from the devastation that is occurring,” Bowers said.

Jake’s Diapers might have a lot of supplies to donate, but getting it to Australia is the challenge.

That’s why they need the community's help to ship the numerous diapers.

You can donate money by going to their website: jakesdiapers.org or Facebook: Jake’s Diaper.