Mayors urge mail-in voting, delay in election amid COVID-19 pandemic

The spring election is coming up soon, but area mayors are urging the state to adjust usual voting methods to protect public health.

"Conducting this election in the typical way will be a logistical train wreck and a public health travesty,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

Genrich, Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna, and Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert are uniting their efforts, calling on state legislators and Gov. Evers to make changes to the upcoming spring election.

"Bottom line is we want to protect our citizens. We want to protect our employees, but we also want to protect the integrity of the results of the election," said Hanna. "The legislature has made decisions in the past, and they've made them quickly in times of emergency. And I think they need to put their heads together and figure out how we can do this.”

The mayors are asking for the election to be held mostly through mail-in ballots, arguing it’s the best method for voters and poll workers health.

“There are all kinds of health risks by jamming masses of people into schools, church basements, other venues for potentially a lengthy period of time,” said Kaufert. "I believe that voters, especially the elderly, they're going to have to choose on Election Day: do they want to go out of their homes and vote? Or do they want to stay home for their own safety, their own health and wellness?"

But, those mayors are also calling for a delay in the election arguing they need more time to get through mail-in votes

“We are not requesting any kind of indefinite postponement, a postponement of a few days to allow for ballots to be counted I think is something that should be considered,” said Genrich.

The governor agrees mail-in ballots are ideal - but says he doesn't have the authority to change the election date - nor does he think it should change.

"Moving this date does not solve the problem. We could move it to June, it could be worse in June, it could be worse in May,” said Evers. “Bottom line it is going to be on April 7 and we're asking, the most important ask here, is for people to vote absentee."

Genrich says Green Bay is even prepared to take legal action if the legislature doesn’t act soon to make Election Day adjustments

“This could be a city liability, it could be a liability for municipalities all across the state of Wisconsin and it should be an issue for our state legislators and our governor to address,” said Genrich. “We have a massive gathering of people scheduled for April 7, which completely flies in the face of everything that our public health officials are telling us.”

To vote absentee, visit myvote.wi.gov to order a ballot.

