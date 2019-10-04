Local man's loss and charity inspires internationally renowned photographer

A local man's profound loss of his son and mission to help others has inspired an internationally renowned photographer to capture him in portrait.

Photographer Nick Del Calzo travels the country. His photography tells personal, deeply emotional stories.

Del Calzo started as a journalist and moved to public relations. He felt unfulfilled until he picked up a camera.

"Completely fulfilling. I got to create. That's my yearning. To create," says Del Calzo.

Del Calzo has photographed Holocaust survivors and Medal of Honor recipients.

On Friday, Del Calzo was in the basement of Doug LaViolette's Green Bay home. He's photographing Doug as part of his portraits of people who inspire and impact him.

"I'm thrilled to have that opportunity to do it as a gift for them for what they've helped me do," says Del Calzo.

Doug LaViolette is the President of the Brian LaViolette Scholarship Foundation. In 1992, Brian died in a swimming accident when he was 15-years old. His family made it their mission to honor Brian's life by helping others succeed.

LaViolette says he is humbled to be included in Del Calzo's portraits.

"That's the mystery. It really... I mean he had to fly across the country and I'm thinking, oh my God! To be even included as part of that portrait concept," says LaViolette.

At Brian's funeral came a promise to accomplish great things in his name and memory. The Brian LaViolette Scholarship Foundation has granted 892 scholarships to students.

"These people receive these scholarships and ... did that impact that for a higher purpose? I don't know," says LaViolette. "But it is pretty amazing."

LaViolette is still emotional to talk about his son. However, Doug is smiling in his portrait. He's proud of what he's accomplished in Brian's name. He also holds a sculpture depicting the void a family feels when losing a child.

The ripple effect of these good deeds are felt far beyond the room.

"It goes on and on and on. It really does," says LaViolette.