Local lawmaker proposes letting bars,restaurants serve outside

Rep. David Steffen said a third of bars and restaurants in Wisconsin won't be able to reopen if the current economic climate persists for too long.

It's similar to a UW-Oshkosh survey Action 2 News highlighted about just how worried businesses are about surviving.

"This is what the owners themselves are saying, that they just can't withstand these extended down times because the bills keep on coming and there's just not a way to sustain this for very much longer," Rep. David Steffen said.

That's why he's proposing a plan to Governor Tony Evers which he thinks can stop that from happening.

"Let's make it so that every single bar and restaurant is able to get an approval for having their deck, their patio, their sidewalk, their parking lot be an extension of their service area," Rep. Steffen said.

Municipalities would be in charge of giving those businesses a conditional use permit application to be used throughout 2020.

"I have spoken with my municipalities and all of them have wanted to be engaged in a way to assist with their restaurant and bar owners," said Rep. Steffen. "They just struggled to figure out what to do."

Action 2 News reached out to the Brown County Tavern League about Rep. Steffen's idea and it responded with a statement saying, "We are pleased with Rep. Steffen's efforts to try and open licensed establishments in any capacity. With the proper precautions, our families and employees are ready to open safely and responsibly, to any degree, to our community who have become our family."

Rep. Steffen said this proposal could be approved or denied soon.

And if approved, he wants it to take effect as soon as possible.

