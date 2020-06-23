Local housing market competitive as ever

Local real estate agents say the current housing market is one they've never seen before.

Finding a home for sale sign anywhere in Brown County can be a challenge these days.

"You kind of go huh, this is really it, yes it is unprecedented for sure," says Julia Wesa, with Team Reliant at Resource One Realty in De Pere.

According to data from the Realtors Association of Northeast Wisconsin, new listings in the month of May were down 33-percent from the same time last year, when even then, there was already a shortage of homes on the market to meet demand.

That makes buying a home right now, as competitive as ever.

"You're getting 30-40 showings on a listings in a matter of a couple days, only one person is getting that house, and there's only a handful of homes that are hitting the market every single day," says Ben Bartolazzi, owner of Ben Bartolazzi Real Estate Team in Ashwaubenon.

Bartolazzi says the lack of listings is a reflection of potential sellers being nervous about finding their next home, especially during a pandemic.

"The number one factor why there's not a lot of listings is because there's not a lot of listings, that's why," says Bartolazzi.

But Wesa says with the average selling price up nearly 30-percent from just five years ago, there's incentive to sell.

"The next move might be daunting for them, like where's their next move and it might not look like it used to where you move in from one house to the next, you maybe taking advantage of this market and the height of the market, the height of the values of the homes and then coming up with an interim situation," explains Wesa.

Her advice for buyers, is don't give up and be ready.

"Be ready to jump in, you can't be picking apart too much, you know we're in some situations not doing inspections anymore if the guts of the place are pretty solid and you can see what the cost might be for you in the future," says Wesa.

Real estate agents say the combination of low interest rates, the rising cost to rent, and the accelerating cost of building a new home, are all leading to the surge in demand for existing homes.

They add that potential buyers are spread out across all age brackets.

