Three local hospitals have released the most popular names for babies born in 2019.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay

Top Boy Name

James (second year in a row)

Top Girl Name

Evelyn

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay

Top Boy Name

Evan

Top Girl Name

Brooklyn

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan

Top Boy Name

Oliver (tied with Liam and Greyson as most popular in 2018)

Top Girl Name

Amelia (second year in a row)