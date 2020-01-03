Local hospitals announce visitor rules as flu kills 11 in Wisconsin

Local hospitals are announcing visitor restrictions as the flu season turns deadly in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 11 people have died of flu complications this season.

There have been 459 flu-related hospitalizations the season--that's more than three times as many as last year at this time.

“These hospitalizations and deaths are a sober reminder that flu is not only dangerous; it can be deadly,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “That’s why we urge all Wisconsinites to get flu shots, not only to protect themselves, but also everyone around them from serious illness. If you have yet to get your flu shot, it is not too late.”

HSHS-Eastern Wisconsin Division hospitals are taking steps to help stop the spread of the flu. They've announced these visitor restrictions:

--No visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed in inpatient areas.

--No visitors with flu-like symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting, diarrhea) will be allowed.

--The hospitals are limiting the number of healthy visitors per patient to one or two.

The rules are for visits to these hospitals: HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay; HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan; and HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.

Children's Wisconsin will not allow visitors under the age of 12 at the Milwaukee hospital, Fox Valley hospital, and the Surgicenter for the remainder of flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Wisconsin in the "high" category when it comes to flu. CLICK HERE for the nationwide flu outbreak map.