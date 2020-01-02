Local hospitals announce first babies of 2020

More local hospitals are announcing the arrival of their first babies of 2020.

At Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Baby Girl Cerritos Garcia came into the world at 2 p.m. on New Year's Day. She was born six pounds and 20 inches to mom Jenifer of Casco.

At ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah, Josephine JoAnn was born Jan. 2 at 12:21 a.m. Josephine was born seven pounds and one ounce and 20.5 inches long. Proud mom and dad are Bryan and Theresa.

The first baby of the new year was born at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.

Isabella came into the world Jan. 1 at 3:31 a.m.

The little cutie was born six pounds and nine ounces. She's healthy and happy.

Isabella is the first child for Krystle and Brian Ng of Ashwaubenon.