Local homeless shelter operating 24 hours a day, expanding to 2nd site

Many shelters in our area are keeping their doors open to help the less fortunate during this trying time.

St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter in Green Bay is one of those shelters taking extra steps to serve more people in the community.

"We are 1 of 5 shelters in the community," Executive Director Alexia Wood said. "Every shelter is feeling the burden of coronavirus."

As the coronavirus continues to spread here and across the nation, Wood said the number of people who need a place to go is increasing as well.

"In the past week we served more people that we've ever served in the history of St. Johns," Wood said.

To help accommodate the growing number of people, St. Johns will operate 24 hours a day at two locations.

"So for the next few weeks our overflow will be housed at Spring Lake Church downtown Green Bay," said Wood.

While helping those in need, Wood said they also want to protect the community at the same time.

"We're really promoting the same social distancing,criteria and recommendations that the city is adhering to," said Wood. "We are screening every new intake that is coming in. We have medical guidelines, questions that we ask every single new intake."

The shelter said it could still us the communities support -as their numbers double and they add on a second location.

They are accepting cash donations through their website: www.stjohnhomelessshelter.org

Also any household donations like toiletries or cleaning supplies can be dropped can be dropped off in front of the shelter.

