Local health officials monitoring coronavirus, say flu is still bigger concern

Health Alert— The first U.S. patient diagnosed with the coronavirus has left the hospital Monday afternoon.

The 35-year-old, unidentified Washington state man, released a statement that said he is getting better and is looking forward to returning to a normal life.

He became sick after returning from a trip to China. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the coronavirus has been linked to an animal market in Wuhan, China.

In China alone, there are more than 17,000 cases of coronavirus and at least 360 deaths. Medical teams in Wuhan are opening two new hospitals that will be dedicated to treating people with the virus.

To date, the coronavirus has spread across the globe, including Australia, Asia, Europe and North America. In the U.S., the CDC has confirmed 11 cases, with 82 pending.

The United States has taken precautions by restricting travel into the country and screening passengers at airports.

There aren’t any confirmed cases in Wisconsin, but health professionals are prepared. At Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, staff members get daily updates, with new screening guidelines.

“We put in screening tools so that when you come to Emergency Department, they are asking travel history,” said Anne Reeths, Infection Prevention Multi-site Director at Aurora BayCare Medical Center. “If you call and say you want to come in for a sick visit, they are asking those travel questions right away to know that information.”

Reeths said those new guidelines are similar to the ones already in place for influenza.

Because influenza and the coronavirus share similar symptoms (shortness of breath, fever, coughing), it’s important for health professionals to know what they are dealing with immediately.

Action 2 News received new preliminary data from the CDC about the current flu season Monday. The agency estimates between October and the end of January that there were up to 25,000 deaths in the U.S. It also believes there were between 19,000,000 and 26,000,000 flu-related illnesses.

However, the CDC notes a couple of warnings about this data. It’s only preliminary, which means there may be even more cases. Plus, these are estimated ranges calculated using weekly surveillance data and data from prior seasons.

“Influenza right now is our biggest concern,” said Reeths. “It’s not to say we don’t want to keep our eye on what is happening with the coronavirus … but I think our bigger fear right now is influenza circulating.”

Like most states across the country, the CDC says Wisconsin’s flu activity is high. Of the 68 pediatric deaths reported in the nation, one has been confirmed in Wisconsin.

Although Dr. Raul Mendoza, a pulmonologist with Aurora BayCare Medical Center, says the flu vaccine may not be 100 percent, he says it’s still your best line of defense. It’s not too late to get the flu shot.

“We ignore the vaccine. We get scared about respiratory pathogens like the coronavirus, but we ignore what we deal with in a predictable way, which is the influenza virus,” said Dr. Raul. “That is something we can prevent. We have the tools but we are not acting on it.”

Dr. Mendoza says the best way to protect yourself is to practice proper respiratory etiquette: wash your hands, sneeze into your sleeve and cover your cough. If you are sick, he says you should isolate yourself and stay home from work so that you don’t transmit the virus to someone else.

