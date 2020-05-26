Local gyms open, but members aren't showing up

Local gyms are starting to reopen across Northeast Wisconsin, but it doesn't mean gym members are flocking in to work out.

Titletown Fitness in Green Bay said things have been quiet since it reopened.

“Last week I think we had about 50 customers in one whole day, and typically it would be about 500,” said Mike Moran, Owner/Trainer at Titletown Fitness.

The gym has had polarizing responses to a post on Facebook showing disappointment after it opened and hardly anyone showed up. “People need to train, they need to eat right, take care of themselves, in addition to these masks and distancing, it's part of the equation,” said Moran.

The gym has strict sanitation guidelines. Members get their temperature checked when they walk in, they need to bring their own water for now, and equipment is set up for social distancing.

“They sign a waver, each member is given a disinfectant bottle and towel for their personal use while they're here,” said Moran.

While some gym members are very nervous to get back, others said they feel safe with the strict guidelines in place.

“You wear a mask when you're walking around, don't have to wear it when you're working out because everything spaced, and I actually feel a lot safer here, than I do going to a lot of other places in town,” said Jessie Bouressa, a Titletown Fitness member.

The owners hope when people are ready to get back in they'll remember small business owners.

“Like any small business, if people don't start coming out, it will sink us, so it's scary, I guess the main point is that we are safe and we go the extra mile with cleaning,” said Moran.

