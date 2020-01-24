Local fire departments warn against TikTok 'Outlet Challenge'

Local fire departments are warning parents about a dangerous viral video challenge known as the 'Outlet Challenge.'

It only requires two everyday items: a penny and the base of a phone charger. Both are affordable and often not hard for children to find.

"You may not think it's ever going to happen. 'My kid would never do that,' but they are doing it," said Chief Peter O'Leary with Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.

The City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue shared a Facebook post about the challenge after it caught the attention of officials in Massachusetts earlier this week.

"My warning to any child who's watching this is don't ever do this," said O'Leary.

The 'Outlet Challenge' is spreading through a smartphone app called TikTok which allows people make 15-second videos with sound effects and different filters.

"What's happening is kids are putting it in just enough to get connectivity but still have a gap here," said O'Leary. "What they want to do is take this piece of copper, this penny, and they want to touch it to this."

The goal is to create sparks and in some cases even melt the coin.

"It's very volatile, very dangerous, because you cannot control what happens with this," said O'Leary.

Many of the videos associated with the challenge are no longer on the app; however Action 2 News did find video of a blackened charger and outlet left behind as a result of someone who participated.

There are also videos on TikTok of kids doing the challenge with a paper clip instead of a penny and even putting a bent fork straight into an outlet leading to power loss and sparks.

"You misuse one of these things, it could become a very, very bad day fast," said O'Leary. "If one of these things flashes on you and you catch on fire, you're going to have a major problem for the rest of your life."

O'Leary says the challenge can also be deadly with people at risk for being electrocuted.

With no reported damage or fires caused by the 'Outlet Challenge' in Wisconsin, the fire chief hopes to proactive and prevent any in the future.