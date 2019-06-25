Local farmers working together amid a struggling industry

Wisconsin farms continue to disappear with the state losing dozens more in the last few months.

Farm Landscape, Photo Date: 8/2/14 / Source: RichardBH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

Farmers are starting to realize if they don't work together, they will be next in what's become a growing statistic.

Action 2 News visited Full Circle Community Farm, one of six farms working to keep up with a tough industry.

“We're not just a vegetable co-op, we're not just a meat co-op we're not just a dairy co-op, we're trying to be a food co-op for the farmers, to be able to help, sell their food,” said Andrew Adamski, President of Slo Farmers Co-op.

The co-op offers less burden on the farmer who can worry less about selling and marketing, and focus on their product.

“It's a sustainable income for farmers, the give 56% of the food dollar from our meat share program to the farms, where traditional methods or selling are about 14% of the food dollar – so it's that sustainable income that's going directly to the farm,” said Tay Fatke who takes care of sales/customer service for Slo Farmer Co-op.

It gives more variety to the consumer who is supporting several local farms at the same time, whether it’s through a meat share program or a box of fresh veggies. With many farmers in despair and some running out of options, these farmers said they're finding success by sticking together and not competing against one another.

“It embodies some degree of technology but more importantly, I think the greatest degree of progress that needs to be developed is our social connection and how we interact with each other and how do we interact with the land that we're on,” said Rick Adamski, Wisconsin Farmers Union Board Member.

