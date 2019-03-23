Local entrepreneur wins $10,000 cash prize on 'Project Pitch It'

One local entrepreneur gets a rare opportunity to pitch her business on a statewide scale.

The show 'Project Pitch It' airs on WBAY every Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Amanda Santoro turned her passion into a business.

"Now more than ever I feel like it's a really great time to introduce something that's wholesome, natural, gluten-free, and locally made," said Santoro, founder of Little Food Co. "People are really looking for that product for themselves, so why not for babies?"

As a mom of four, Santoro realized baby food on store shelves did not meet the requirements and level of quality she wanted for her kids.

"I am not the only that was in the position where I was working and really wanted the best for my baby and felt like there was just not enough hours in the day," she said.

Santoro recently gave up her more than 20-year nursing career to make homemade organic baby food full-time.

"Honestly, when I started, I didn't know where it was going to go," said Santoro. "I thought it would be a fun thing to do, and things have just really taken off from there."

The founder of Little Food Co. faced a pane of successful Wisconsin entrepreneurs in Sunday's episode of 'Project Pitch It' to get more resources to expand her business.

"I did it not because I thought I would win, but because it was a new experience for me and my business, and it really turned out to be very rewarding."

She walked away with exposure for Little Food Co. and $10,000 cash prize.

Santoro plans to use that money to hire employees and invest in new equipment that will allow her to get her baby food in new areas.

You can learn more about her company and see products at the Little Food Co. website.