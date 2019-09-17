Local drug officers seize hundreds of illegal vape cartridges

Hundreds of illegal vape cartridges have been seized in Northeast Wisconsin in 2019. As the demand for these products grows, local investigators are worried about homemade cartridges containing unknown chemicals

The nation is currently dealing with an epidemic of severe lung illnesses in people who vape with THC waxes and oils. Seven people have died nationwide. There have been 35 confirmed cases of the vaping-related lung illness in Wisconsin. CLICK HERE for updated numbers and more information on the illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has activated an emergency operations center to strengthen its response to the epidemic.

Patients suffer chest pain, shortness of breath, cough, nausea, vomiting, fever and weight loss. Some end up in the hospital on ventilators.

News broke this week that 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines of Kenosha has been charged with five felony counts related to a homemade vaping cartridge operation. Investigators say he flew to California to purchase THC oil in bulk. He then filled the cartridges with the oil and sold them, according to court documents.

The Brown County Drug Task Force has seized 400 illegal vape cartridges in 2019. All of them contained THC--the active ingredient in marijuana.

"The concern is that... first of all, they're illegal. But the even bigger concern is probably the health risk is that there's probably no quality control," says Lt. Kevin Kinnard, Brown County Drug Task Force.

Lt. Kevin Kinnard says the concentration of the THC-infused vape cartridges is up to four times stronger than regular vaping products. Some users have landed in the emergency room. Some have suffered psychotic-like episodes.

"It's so easy to counterfeit money now, and it's so easy to counterfeit the same thing, cartridges and packaging. It's probably pretty difficult to tell," Kinnard says.

Lt. Kinnard says most of the illegal cartridges have come from states where marijuana is legal. They'd likely be made in a controlled setting to prevent bacteria or unknown chemicals from mixing in.

The demand for the cartridges has officers concerned about a growing black market.

"It isn't about the drugs, it's about making money," says Kinnard. "So if there's money to be made, you're going to see places that are basically illicit manufacturing processes that are going to produce these same cartridges to do it cheaper and get in on the market."

Kinnard adds, "You think you're buying marijuana. Is it just THC or is it laced with something else? It's just whatever gets you high and whatever they choose to sell you."