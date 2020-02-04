Local dance teams celebrate state wins

The Little Chute Dance Team continues their dominance at the 2020 Varsity Dance State Championships.

The team won the Division 2 Championship for Kick and the Division 4 Championship for Pom.

The 2020 WACPC State Dance Championships were held Feb. 1 in La Crosse. Teams competed in Pom, Hip Hop, Jazz and Kick.

CLICK HERE for a full list of winners.

Coach Beth DeBruin says it is the 10th year in a row the Little Chute Dance Team has won a state title.

CLICK HERE to watch the Little Chute Kick performance.

CLICK HERE to watch the Little Chute Pom performance.

The community of Chilton welcomed their dance team home after taking the Division 3 Kick Championship.

Local teams dominated Division 2 Pom. The top five were Green Bay Southwest, Ashwaubenon, West De Pere, Kaukauna and Pulaski.

Sheboygan Falls came in first in Division 3 Hip Hop.