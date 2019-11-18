Local counties get money to expand treatment court programs

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced an expansion of the drug treatment court and diversion programs.

Door County, Layfayette County, Shawano County and Ho-Chunk Nation have been awarded funds to either create a treatment court or support a newly-established treatment court.

Door County is receiving $140,000 to create an adult drug court.

Ho-Chunk Nation is receiving $70,000 to support an established Healing to Wellness Court.

Lafayette County has received $118,000 to create an OWI court.

Shawano County has received $107,000 to support a newly established adult drug court.

Wisconsin's two-year state budget includes $1.5 million for treatment and diversion programs.

“Expanding access to treatment for Wisconsinites with substance-use disorder is a critical part of our effort to reduce substance abuse,” said Attorney General Kaul. “I’m proud to announce grants that will support treatment and diversion options for people who become involved in the criminal justice system due to an addiction.”

Treatment and diversion programs are alternatives to jail for non-violent offenders. They include drug and alcohol abuse treatment, case management and programs to reduce the risk of re-offending.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice administers TAD programs with the help of the Department of Corrections, Department of Health Services, Director of State Courts Office, and State Public Defender’s Office.

Several counties will receive funds to expand treatment court programs. Marinette County is getting $78,000 for a case manager position to help address the wait list for the drug court program.

AG Kaul will be in Green Bay Monday to discuss the treatment court expansion. Action 2 News will have coverage tonight.

