Local communities make decisions about public pool operations this season

As temperatures heat up, area communities make decisions about public pool operations this summer.

Because of COVID-19, many set their opening dates with modifications and increased safety protocols. Others have decided to keep the pool closed for the season.

""We appreciate everyone giving us their time and giving us their patience while we put together a safe and successful pool season," said John McDonald, Recreation Supervisor for the City of De Pere.

McDonald says that means no open swim for the public this year at Legion Pool. Instead, the lap swim and pool rentals will start on June 15 with the goal of offering swim lessons at the end of June.

"We knew with the pool just with the size, we knew we had to condense that down a little bit and make sure we understood what we're working with first before we open it up to larger numbers," said McDonald.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels announced the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center will stay closed completely this summer. He cites the need to protect public health and spare the tax dollars required for additional staff and sanitation efforts.

In Little Chute, work is underway in preparation for the first day of open swim set for Sunday, June 7 at noon.

"Basically all of the deck chairs are already spread out six feet apart, we're going to have markings on the ground, signs, our pool attendants and anyone who is working with money or with food or anything like that, our pool managers are going to have masks," said Adam Breest, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry for the Village of Little Chute.

Breest adds that only 100 people will be allowed in the pool area at one time to help limit crowds.

The Green Bay Parks Committee is discussing potential opening dates for city pools at a meeting on Wednesday night. Recreation Superintendent James Anderson tells Action 2 News it looks like that will happen around July 1 with some possible limitations.