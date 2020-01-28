Local colleges monitoring coronavirus as spring semester kicks off

The spring semester is starting up and area colleges are monitoring the coronavirus.

There have been no reports of coronavirus at University Wisconsin Green Bay but the campus is monitoring and taking necessary precaution.

“We're following the guidance from CDC and our Brown County Health Department, and we're trying to just stay on top of the latest information, we've sent out information to all of our campus communities today,” said Amy Henniges, Counseling & Health Director at UWGB.

UWGB said just as the CDC reports, if you're concerned, call your doctor first.

Also monitoring the situation is University Wisconsin Oshkosh. It said it will take following up on information to keep everyone healthy and well.

“We do have international students from China, some were already here, some are coming back over the next week because their semester starts on Monday, and we have reached out to all of them just to check in to see how they're doing, if they need any assistance, we're also asking them about their travel plans,” said Art Munin, Dean of Students at UWO.

More of a concern to each campus continues to be influenza which is hitting Wisconsin hard this year.

“This is the prime season for the colds and influenza and respiratory situations, so remember your everyday practical intervention measures of washing your hands well, for at least 20 seconds, not touching your eyes, nose, mouth if you have unwashed hands,” said Henniges.

