Local coffee shop employee speaks out about racially-motivated verbal attack

A woman who works at a local coffee shop says she was the victim of a racially-motivated verbal attack. She said she was targeted by a group of men working outside Luna Cafe and Roastery. A social media post about what happened is now drawing a lot of attention far beyond our own community.

Amanda Pigeon said it started as she was making her way into work, when a group of men working on repaving the parking lot outside started making remarks.

“He was seated -- looked over at me, and said, ‘black lives matter,’ but he said it in a very snarky, kind of sarcastic way,” said Pigeon who is an employee at Luna Cafe and Roastery.

She said the remarks quickly escalated.

“I bet you got a lot of that free government money for your business, and I said, well I don't own this business,” said Pigeon.

One man, she said, even used a racial slur to imply people like her were hanging from his yard at home.

“He said you know if you reopen this place, the black folks are just going to burn it down,” said Pigeon.

Action 2 News reached out to the company that employs the group of men and the family of the owner says this has created a situation where they're now scared for their own safety.

Pigeon said the last thing she wants is for anyone to get hurt but she said she does hope that the dialogue continues and that this is treated more like a teaching moment.

“I would hope that those men and that the business would take a hard look at that and do some coaching possibly, but the most important thing, is you can't start anything any kind of change without acknowledging that it needs to be changed,” said Pigeon.

