Local church starts separate service for kids with disabilities

A different approach to Sunday worship made all the difference for the Cards family.

"I’m just glad that we have a space where Billie is going to be celebrated for who she is and not stared at for being different and having that difference be a noticeable bad thing,” Mari Card said.

Christ the King Lutheran Church launched a separate worship service for families with kids who have special needs.

"We're hoping that we can connect with other special needs families today and just celebrate the wonderful person that our daughter is,” Card said.

The service is for families like the Cards.

Mari and nate Card's 2-year-old daughter, Billie, has a genetic disorder called Polymicrogyria which affects brain development

She's not quite walking and we're working on using her arms more and we're working on helping her to communicate with different picture cards,” said Card.

The Sunday service is shorter than normal and following the message, kids are offered and arts and crafts project.

"We have tried to adapt our environment so that there's room to move around, there's room to make a lot of noise or not a lot of noise,” Associate Pastor Dara Clifford said.

The Cards said the special service gives them and Billie the opportunity to worship with other families who share similarities with them.

"We’re hoping that we can connect with other special needs families today and just celebrate the wonderful person that our daughter is,” said Card.

