Local businesses offer ways to celebrate moms while safer at home

It wasn’t the prettiest Mother's Day, and there aren’t many places to go while under the safer at home order. But that doesn't mean people didn’t find ways to celebrate their mom.

Whether it was ordering a nice meal, or sending some flowers, many businesses offering Mother’s Day options saw a lot of customers.

"So far we're selling out pretty darn good,” said Dorri Schmidt, owner of Dairyland Brew Pub in Appleton.

"We normally would put out, probably this week, 900 deliveries and we're up to 1,500,” said Bob Aykens, President of Memorial Florists and Greenhouses in Appleton.

Aykens says Mother's Day is usually the biggest holiday for Memorial Florists.

"This is one of my favorite holidays simply for the reason that you get dad's coming in with the families and they're picking out a hanging basket for mom, or mom's walking with the kids hand-in-hand in the garden center,” said Aykens. “And unfortunately we're not seeing that this year because of the pandemic."

But Aykens is glad to see people using floral delivery or pickup as a safe way to brighten their mom’s day.

"We're certainly blessed and humbled by how that has turned out,” said Aykens.

Restaurants like Dairyland Brew Pub offered special Mother's Day meal options.

"It's kind of like, just in and out the door, but it's going to be something special for them all,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt, a mother herself, wanted to show appreciation to moms and her loyal customers.

"Something nice for them so they don't have to cook, I didn't mind doing it at all,” said Schmidt.

Fellow mothers and customers are grateful for Schmidt's efforts.

"The meal that she has prepared for today for moms is pretty amazing,” said Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, who picked up a breakfast meal for herself and her daughter to share.

Some, like Paradiso-Hansen, find hope in seeing so many businesses offering up ways to celebrate during this difficult time.

"I'm glad they're still trying to do what they can because we have all these places that are still open, these essential bars and restaurants that are still open, really are trying to show I think their patrons and the community that we're going to work through this together as the best as we can," said Paradiso-Hansen.

"It's like thinking outside the box,” said Schmidt. “What kinds of things that people can, while they're sitting at home during such a terrible time in our lives, that something like this could bring them joy."

