Local business owner makes critical materials for N-95 masks

A Greenville business owner who makes critical materials for N-95 masks is trying to expand and help more front-line workers.

When you go inside the 5K Fibres plant in Greenville, a division of Biax-Fiberfilm, two melt-blown fabric machines run 24/7.

"Non-woven fabrics have been around for a long time and there's different kinds of non-woven fabrics but the one that everybody wants right now is called melt blown fabric," said Douglas Burton Brown, owner of 5K Fibres and Biax-Fiberfilm.

Brown said there's such a demand for melt blown fabric because it's a highly engineered fabric that meets the requirements to make medical-grade N-95 masks.

"So melt blown is basically melting polymer and blowing it into a fiber and that is the most cost effective, fastest way to make fine fiber," said Brown. "Currently in Greenville, with the two machines running there, we're making enough to make about 5 million masks a day....we'll make the roll goods, the filter that does the job."

A 21 second video Brown shared with Action 2 News shows the polymer falling down on the fabric and being rolled up. That material will then be sent to another company to make N-95 masks.

"There's certain things that it's got to do to be able to to meet the (N-95) requirement," said Brown. "If you go to the N-95, that's a NIOSH standard so the particle size used for that is 0.3 micron."

Because of the N-95 mask demand, Brown is working on setting up more machines at his newly acquired facility, the former Kimberly Clark building in Neenah.

"I'm living here. I have my motor home parked outside and I'm working 14/16 hours a day to get the stuff put together and make the product," said Brown. "We're hoping, by May 7, to have some equipment running in here."

Brown said when that happens, "we'll probably be one of the highest capacity places in the country...within six months to a year, we should be well over a billion masks a month that we could produce the materials for."

Brown said his company is just one of about 10 or so throughout the country that can produce this highly engineered fabric for N-95 masks. However, like many others, Brown is waiting for his loan through the Small Business Association to come through and help him get the expansion done.

"What I need is I need the SBA loan to get finalized so that I can put capital into what I have to do to make the things run here," said Brown. "If the government is really concerned with getting the production up on that kind of thing, they could certainly help pull a few strings there because that would help. But right now, I'm having to fund it all out of my pocket... which is why I am living here and trying to make it run as quickly as possible."

Brown said once he does get it up and running, hopefully he will be able to offer jobs to those who aren't working right now.

"It's not easy getting thrown into it, but at the same time, we're going to need to hire a bunch of people," said Brown. "So there was a lot of people that worked in this plant that that may or may not be out of the job, but we're going to be looking."

But until then, Brown said he will continue to live out in the parking lot and work long hours.

"We'll just keep plugging away here doing the best that we can to put the equipment together and hopefully our material will be mostly in the health care workers hands because they're the ones that are exposed to it (COVID-19) the most," said Brown.