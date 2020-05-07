Local breweries go in "All Together" to support hospitality industry

Two local breweries are making a new beer to help struggling businesses in the Green Bay area.

"All Together" IPA by Badger State Brewing and Noble Roots Brewing Company (photo provided)

Badger State Brewing and Noble Roots Brewing Company released their "All Together" IPA on Thursday.

It's part of a global initiative by hundreds of breweries around the world using an open-source recipe.

Proceeds from sales of "All Together" will go to the Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau's All Together Hospitality & Tourism Grant supporting the hospitality industry in that area.

"It's truly a good expense. It's going to benefit our community and businesses like ourselves for the long run," Badger State Brewing owner Andrew Fabry said. "Having half of our business stripped from us gives us a sense of what these business are dealing with."

Badger State plans to make about 1,200 gallons of "All Together" beer.

Both breweries offer a curbside pickup option and you can also find the beer in local stores.