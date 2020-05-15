Local bars look forward to a busy Friday night

You surely noticed downtown Green Bay streets and sidewalks have been empty for the last two months as businesses were told to close their doors to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But some life is coming back with the state Supreme Court throwing out Wisconsin's Safer at Home order this week and health departments rescinding their own local orders (see related story).

Businesses are being encouraged to reopen following Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and federal CDC guidelines.

Bars in Green Bay are looking forward to a busy Friday night.

"It's going to be masks while we're working. We're going to have sanitizer for all the customers. We're going to try to maintain 6 feet of social distancing. We're going to have that distance between tables," Don Mjelde, president of the Brown County Tavern League, said. "There's a lot of variables they have in play that work for us, because we can use that to maintain social distancing and make sure people are being responsible when they're in an establishment."

Mjelde says he doubled his staff at Richard Cranium's bar, expecting more people to venture out after the Safer at Home restrictions were lifted.