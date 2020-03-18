Local bar owners taking it 'hour by hour' under statewide ban

Wisconsin bar owners are forced to make some tough decisions under Governor Evers' statewide ban.

The ban instated on Monday afternoon ordered bars and restaurants to close their doors by 5 p.m. with the exception of food delivery and takeout.

Local bar owners and workers tell Action 2 News what they are dealing with now is unlike anything they have ever seen before.

"When we first got limited to 50 people in the bar it was like how do you figure out who's been here and who hasn't? And how do you kick out that 51st person especially on St. Patrick's Day. It's kind of overwhelming," said Brandi Hibbard, bar manager at Richard Craniums in Green Bay. "Then, finding out that it's 5 p.m. we've got to close, what do you do?"

Don Mjelde owns Richard Craniums and also serves as the president of the Brown County Tavern League. He says the last 24 hours for him have been filled with countless phone calls from bar owners and state officials to make sure everyone was on the same page with the guidelines of the ban.

According to Mjelde, the original information from state officials was that bars and restaurants would close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. When it happened a day earlier with hours notice it sparked a lot of confustion.

"It definitely depletes the economy quite a bit. There's a lot of people wondering how they're going to get through this, and again, it's an unforeseen circumstance," said Mjelde. "So, we're taking things on a case-by-case basis and doing everything we can to keep our businesses afloat."

Despite the disappointment, the Brown County Tavern League hopes their situation can help others in our community. Bars and restaurants are banding together to donate perishable food they have in stock to local shelters and food pantries.

"If we're in a situation where we can help others no matter if it helps or hurts our business, we're always going to reach out and do that," said Mjelde.

While you will not find any people enjoying happy hour or a meal inside of bars like Richard Craniums, there is still staff on-site to fulfill takeout orders.

"I'm making sure that our staff stays on," said Mjelde. "Obviously, we serve food, so I'm trying to make the hours work in the meantime."

The bars that do not serve food have been hit extra hard by the ban.

"I've been operating since 1996, and this is the first time we ever had to layoff an employee," said Robert Heinritz, owner of XS Nightclub. "We had to layoff our employees, and it's very disheartening."

Heinritz calls it one of the hardest things he has ever had to do. Now, he joins other bar owners like Mjelde to ask for community support.

"All we can do is ask people to contact our representatives and have them take care of our employees," said Heinritz.

"Shop local whether they're open or not. Get gift certificates, gift cards," said Mjelde.

State officials plan to reconsider the ban in two weeks.

Mjelde says going against the ban restrictions can cost bar owners their liquor license permanently and put them at risk for fines and even jail time.