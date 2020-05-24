Local bar owner walking for C.H.E.E.R.S fundraiser

Even as businesses start to reopen, many are still making up for lost profits.

To help make up the difference, a New Holstein bar owner walked 35 miles from his bar Strike Zone to Kewaskum, a village just south of Fond du Lac County.

"It's going to be a little fundraiser to help with the C.H.E.E.R.S Wisconsin program that helps bars and restaurants that belong to the Tavern League," 4th District Director of the Tavern League of Wisconsin Mark Puetz said.

Communities Helping Empower Employers to Remain Successful or C.H.E.E.R.S is a fundraiser the Tavern League is using to raise money for bars and restaurants in Wisconsin.

All contributions will be donated directly to Tavern League of Wisconsin members who were in good standing as of March 1, 2020.

"We want to make sure that everybody gets open and tries to keep people safe, but that everybody gets open and gets started again," Puetz said.

All of the money that's raised will be divided and equally split between over 5,000 members in the Tavern League.

"It's very important," said Puetz. "We struggled to make it through those 8 weeks and now that we're getting going again, it's still a little slower."

Puetz said during the safer at home order, a new hobby he picked up was going for a walk.

He figured that would be a great way to help raise money.

"It's awesome," Mark's friend Vinny Egle said. "We're just trying to raise money for C.H.E.E.R.S. It's good to get all the money out there to the bars that need it."

Friends and family are supported Mark by cheering him on along the way.

Link to help with fundraiser: https://www.tlw.org/cheers/