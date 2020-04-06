Local bar and restaurant owners battle for insurance coverage during COVID-19

While bar and restaurant owners across the state are trying to adapt to a new normal to stay afloat with few staff members, they are now finding themselves in another fight against insurance companies.

"Everybody was buying inventory and getting ready for one of the busiest months of the year," said Don Mjelde, owner of Richard Craniums and President of Brown County Tavern League.

Stocked up and ready to go, local bar and restaurant owners thought they knew what March was going to look like in their establishments. With the WIAA Girl's State Basketball tournament, St. Patrick's Day and March Madness, owners were expecting some pretty busy weeks ahead.

However, with COVID-19 concern growing, bars and restaurants were forced to shut their doors per Governor Tony Evers state order.

"Tough pill to swallow and a tough message to deliver to your employees, really tough," said Andy Szymanski, managing member of Anduzzi's Sports Club.

It's proving to be tough on employees and owners.

"In just the first week our business was down 78 percent," said Kerry Counard, owner of The Abbey Bar & Grill in De Pere.

Worried about their employees and businesses surviving through this pandemic, owners now have a new worry to think about. Owners recently round out that the state-mandated insurance they've been paying into all these years isn't going to help them out.

Mjelde said insurance companies won't cover business loss, product spoilage or civil authority.

"So basically it means that due to this being a precautionary measure, we're not going to get any coverage from our insurance companies because it wasn't something physical that happened to our location," said Mjelde. "So no tavern or restaurant is receiving any coverage for this loss during this time."

Counard immediately made an insurance claim, but within 24 hours he said it was denied.

"So they obviously had done their homework through the small print of the policy," said Counard. "So think about trying to figure out how to navigate sales going down almost 80% in seven days ... and now we're still trying to figure out how we're going to navigate that."

Szymanski filed a claim right away too. He got a letter back explaining why his claim was denied. In the letter from his insurance company, it read that spoilage covered loss is for temperature or humidity change due to a technical breakdown, therefore, it's not triggered by any 'alleged COVID-19 exposure.' When it comes to loss of business, the letter says because it's not a direct physical loss of damage, it's not covered.

"When you've been paying premiums like we've been for years, some even longer than that, and they say, 'Sorry, guys. We don't cover it." It's truly, truly very frustrating," said Szymanski.

Right now there are some smaller grants and policies owners can apply for but Mjelde said it won't help businesses recoup all of its losses during this time, especially for chain restaurants.

Another option is applying for a loan, but a loan has to be paid back. When you're not making much money, going further into debt isn't ideal said Counard.

"I'd like to avoid having to take out a loan because I didn't need a loan before this started, but I understand we're all in this together and we need to practice safe business," said Counard. "It's just difficult and as a small business owner, we've always had to adapt but it's, you know, it's even more difficult adapting to something this major."

Mjelde says he is working with local government officials, where they might suspend liquor license fees, but he's hoping the state government steps in and hels hold state-mandated insurance companies accountable.

"It's a government mandate. So the government determines what the policy is providing and the insurance companies kind of follow suit," said Mjelde. "I understand the fear of insurance companies. Their policies weren't built to help us in these times. They can't shell out every last business revenue of every licensed establishment in the entire state. We understand that, but there has to be some sort of resolution to where we can get some money for the money we've been investing towards protecting our business all of these years."

"It would sure be nice to get the coverage that we believe that we had. No where in our polices does it exclude viruses? So that's going to be a conversation that's gonna probably be ongoing for a while," said Szymanski. "I understand that this is catastrophic and it could put insurance companies out of business. And that's not what we're looking to accomplish here. We'd rather partner with our politicians, the insurance companies in the affected industries collectively go and say, 'Hey, we need help here'."

