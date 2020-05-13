Local artists take us Inside the Artist's Studio

Local artists are sharing their inspiration with the public through a virtual Inside the Artist's Studio event hosted by Downtown Green Bay.

Each Wednesday evening, new videos are released on the Inside the Artist's Studio Facebook page.

CLICK HERE to visit the Facebook page.

The videos give us a tour of the artist's creations. You can interact with the artist on Facebook and purchase their work.

"It's really cool to peak into the lives of these artists even though it's virtual, just to enter into their space and see their creative process," says Kathryn Kroll, Marketing Manager, Downtown Green Bay, Inc. "Some are doing time lapse videos of them creating their work and it's really kind of calming and entertaining to watch. We're hoping to provide some relief for our community while also engaging our local artists."

Inside the Artist's Studio is Wednesday, 7-8 p.m.

