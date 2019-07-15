Local artists shine at De Pere Art in the Park

Local artists displayed and sold their work over the weekend at Art in the Park in De Pere.

The fourth annual Art in the Park was held at Voyager Park.

It featured about 35 artists. There was music, face painting, food trucks and crafts for kids.

Organizers say Art in the Park continues to grow in popularity.

"Its just so important to give them a spot to be able to sell their artwork, especially with not having too much of a venue, to be able to do that themselves," says Amber Thiel, President/CEO, De Pere Area Chamber of Commerce. "If they don't have their own small business, they don't have a location, we kind of give them an opportunity to continue their hobby and to have a place to make some money off it too."

Every item sold at the event must be handmade.

