Local art centers to reopen Tuesday with safety guidelines

Two local art museums are opening up to patrons May 26.

Oshkosh's Paine Art Center and Gardens, 1410 Algoma Blvd., reopens Tuesday with 50 percent off admission.

The art center says all staff will wear face masks and frequently touched surfaces will be disinfected.

The mansion and gardens are available by reservation. Group sizes will be nine people or less.

Visitors will see a new exhibition called "Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau." It has been extended into August.

CLICK HERE for more information on hours and exhibits.

Sheboygan's Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts, 51 Sheboygan St., is opening in phases.

The first phase opens with exhibitions by Fond du Lac native Amy Jarvis and Joan Lobis Brown of New York.

Only 10 people will be allowed per floor at the Susan O. Ahern Contemporary Wing.

Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. Patrons will have to sign in at the lobby.

Hand sanitizer will be available.

Staff will wear face masks.

The second phase of reopening would include hosting concerts. That's to be determined.

CLICK HERE for hours and more information about the artists.