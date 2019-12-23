Local airports provide 'gift wrapping' station for travelers

Local airports are helping travelers keep their gifts under wraps this holiday season.

Both Appleton International Airport and Austin Straubel International Airport are offering travelers a chance to gift wrap presents they're transporting in carry-on luggage.

“It really was an idea that was brought forth by the employees throughout the airport. I believe it was the TSA employee’s idea to provide some wrapping paper, bows, scissors, ribbons and gift tags for our airport guests to use after they go through the security checkpoint,” said Abe Weber, Appleton International Airport director.

Every year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) puts out a request for travelers to leave their presents unwrapped until they get through security. Sometimes, TSA agents are forced to open gift-wrapped presents for security purposes.

“I was talking to them (TSA agents) and one of the gentlemen said, ‘Yeah, it's not fun for us at all’,” said Weber.

To help passengers keep their presents a secret, both local airports have provided a fully-stocked wrapping table for travelers just inside the security checkpoints.

“Sometimes people either forget or if you are going to relatives house, you don’t really want to ask for wrapping paper and scissors so it gives our passengers a chance to do so once they get through screening,” said Marty Piette, Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport director. “It doesn’t happen all the time, but if they have to take a closer look at it, they will have to unwrap it. But this gives everyone a chance to get put back together and on their way."

“Our TSA staff, they really do love our customers and look forward to helping them out,” said Weber. “We thought, ‘Hey, what a great way to just show the passengers that we really do care about them.’ We want to make sure that they get to their destination on time and with their presents wrapped.”

This is the second year in a row Appleton International Airport has provided this table for people and it’s the first year at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

